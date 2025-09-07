Charlie Puth’s “Attention” becomes the soundtrack for McDonald’s TikTok trend

Customers at McDonald’s have turned an ordinary fast-food run into a performance stage. In a viral TikTok trend, people dramatically lip-synced to Charlie Puth’s 2018 song “Attention” while performing dramatically, leaning against McDonald’s double-sided order screens.

Many paired the move with a playful fist “slam,” making the digital wall resemble a scene from a romantic comedy. Even McDonald’s employees joined in, filming their own takes from behind the counter.

A McDonald’s stage for “Attention”

The setup of the trend is simple but effective. Two people face opposite sides of the touchscreen, mouthing the lyrics as if they were separated by a wall. The exaggerated poses, leaning stances, and perfectly timed slams gave the performances a theatrical quality.

Because the song’s chorus builds with emotional intensity, TikTokers act out their own mini music videos in the middle of a fast-food restaurant.

Additionally, the lighthearted format encouraged creative variations. Some people treated the screen as a stage prop, while others filmed duets with strangers or coworkers. The humor came from both the unexpected setting and the over-the-top sincerity of participants.

Charlie Puth reacts to his now-trending song

As the clips circulated, Charlie Puth noticed and decided to weigh in. In a TikTok video, he admitted, “Recently, I’ve been seeing a lot of videos with my song ‘Attention’ in it. So I figured I’d give you some interesting facts that a lot of people don’t know about the song.” He then shifted into a mini behind-the-scenes breakdown of the track.

Puth revealed details that most fans had never heard before. “Number one, here’s what the original demo sounded like the moment I wrote the song,” he said, playing a clip of the demo. He also explained that much of the percussion came from him hitting glass bottles, and that the bass was actually played on a keyboard.

Furthermore, Puth dropped a quirky Easter egg. “I took the sound of kids laughing and put it throughout the entire song, and you probably haven’t even heard it,” he shared. He played the children’s laughter with layered guitar into the track, creating a fuller sound than listeners realized.

The singer wrapped his video with a personal note. He reminded fans that he recorded the hit before getting surgery to fix his nose. “I used to not be able to breathe out of my right nostril, which is why my voice sounded like […] It’s why my voice today sounds a little bit different and why I sound like this now. Anyway, I love attention,” he said with a pause before cheekily adding, “This song.”

