“Sounds like who didn’t belong was you”: Charlie Kirk blasted for blaming deadly NYC shooting on diversity

Pro-Trump activist Charlie Kirk sparked outrage with a post many are calling racist after a fatal NYC shooting.

On Monday, a mass shooting inside a Manhattan office building left four people dead, including an NYPD officer. The alleged shooter, later identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, died by a self-inflicted gunshot at the scene. Just hours after the news broke, Charlie Kirk, founder of the right-wing group Turning Point USA, took to social media with a controversial take that drew swift condemnation.

Rather than expressing condolences, Kirk suggested the tragedy reflected the presence of people who “don’t belong” in New York. “Was just in NYC all weekend with our family. Never felt safe. So many people in the city who don’t belong. Praying for all involved,” he wrote on X. Critics quickly accused him of exploiting the tragedy to push a xenophobic narrative.

Was just in NYC all weekend with our family. Never felt safe. So many people in the city who don’t belong. Praying for all involved https://t.co/A3ORK3LW4r — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 29, 2025

What we know about the NYC shooter and victims

The shooting occurred at 345 Park Avenue, home to the NFL’s headquarters. According to authorities, Tamura entered the building with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire in the lobby. He fatally shot 36-year-old NYPD officer Didarul Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh and a father of two, who was working security at the time. Three others were also killed before Tamura turned the gun on himself.

Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department.



He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.



We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.#FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/vkBZetsz2N — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2025

Although a motive remains unclear, reports say that police discovered a suicide note near Tamura’s body. In it, he allegedly expressed grievances with the NFL and claimed to suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain condition often linked to repeated head trauma.

Despite ongoing concerns about safety in urban areas, experts say New York City remains one of the safest major cities worldwide. In fact, Bloomberg recently reported that the city is on track to have its lowest homicide rate in over 80 years.

Social media blasts Kirk for “blatant racism”

Kirk’s post quickly ignited anger on social media. Many users noted the irony that his home city, Phoenix, Arizona, has a significantly higher murder rate than New York.

Phoenix where Charlie lives has a homicide rate twice as high as NYC https://t.co/2rQonY9ktJ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 29, 2025

Others slammed his comments as racially charged and insensitive, especially given that the officer who died was a Bangladeshi immigrant. Someone who, under Kirk’s logic, might be considered among those who “don’t belong.”

“The Republicans are alphas but also live in perpetual fear of stepping foot outside,” @briantylercohen tweeted. “By the way, Charlie’s bio says he lives in Arizona, which has higher violent crime per capita than New York.”

Even some of Kirk’s own followers pushed back. One user labeled the post “blatant racism,” while others drew comparisons between Kirk and notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

@GoadGatsby tweeted, “it’s wild how Charlie Kirk used to be running away from Nick Fuentes but now he is trying to be more racist than Nick Fuentes just to stay relevant.”

Sounds like who didn’t belong was you bitch https://t.co/YGNxXP6dZA — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 29, 2025

