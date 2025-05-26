“Big loud stupid trucks”: People are sharing which cars on the road they think has a huge jerk driving inside

Redditor u/maxfreem asked the folks at r/AskReddit, “Which car do you see on the road and instantly think, ‘Yeah, this person’s definitely an a-hole?’” The responses to their question varied greatly, from trucks that are lifted up in the front (called a ‘Carolina squat’) to specific cars, like Nissan Altimas with old, peeling paint.

Featured Video

Check out the top responses on Reddit below.

Advertisement

1. Carolina Squats

“Anyone driving a ‘Carolina squat’…honorable mention goes to those with loud annoying exhausts.” —u/Amplith

2. Cybertrucks

“Tesla cyber truck.” —u/Dazzling-Antelope912

Advertisement

“Even ignoring the whole political implications, it’s just an ugly car. Who looks at that and is like ‘yes, I want a car that looks like it came from the PS2 low poly era.’” —u/LazuliArtz

3. Cars that force high beams in your eyes

“Anyone driving around with their high beams on” —u/poophy

Advertisement

4. A Calvin & Hobbes sticker

“Any car that has that sticker of the Calvin and Hobbes kid p*ssing. 😭” —u/skipAd420

5. Anyone “rolling coal”

“Any truck ‘rolling coal,’” —u/costabius, which Redditors explained means that there is visible smoking coming out of the vehicle as they drive. Not only that, but it has purposely been modified after purchase to do this.

Advertisement

“It is essentially dumping unburned fuel into the air. Which means, after they paid to modify their truck to look like an a**hole, they’re continuing to pay to look like an a**hole. It’s a vicious cycle.” —u/TheMrDetty

6. Truck nuts

“Guys who have those plastic testicles on their trucks.” —u/thedawntreader85

Advertisement

7. Cars with peeling paint

“Beat up Nissan Altima with peeling clear coat and bubbling tint. Watch out.” —u/NexusVapour

8. Big trucks

“Big loud stupid trucks. And I say this as a guy who drives a truck.” —u/DigDizzler

Advertisement

“Big lifted trucks have easily overtaken BMWs as the jerkiest, tailgatiest drivers on the road, and it’s not even close.” —u/Brian_Corey__

ako-photography/Adobe Stock

9. Sports cars (especially in the UK)

“In the UK: Any M Series BMW or RS Audi. I know it’s financed, I know it’s a young driver, I know they’re going to speed, and I know there’s a chance they’ve probably got a fake plate addressed to an abandoned bungalow in Norfolk.” —u/ThatOneCloneTroope

Advertisement

10. Cars with flags

“How come no one has said ‘Trucks flying flags from their truck beds?’” —u/Hyperion1144

10. More specifically, cars with Confederate flags

“Every time I see a Confederate battle flag on a truck, I get so f*cking annoyed. I’m in Canada, ‘states rights; means f*ck all here.” —u/Wise-Grand5448

Advertisement

11. Fake license plates

“No plates. Fake paper plates. Something covering their plate.” —u/qalpi

11. Revved up engines

Advertisement

“Not the car, but anyone who unnecessarily revs their engine, especially in the middle of the night, has me wishing for bad things on them.” —u/starksdawson

13. The Punisher stickers

“Any car or truck with The Punisher or gun-related bumper stickers.” —u/Name_retracted

“Extra points for Molon Labe and Punisher stickers.” —u/Brian_Corey__

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.