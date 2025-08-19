“Humanity is doomed”: Cambridge Dictionary adds 6,000 new words including “skibidi,” and the takes are unhinged

Cambridge Dictionary just added more than 6,000 words to its database, but one entry has stolen the spotlight: “Skibidi,” a term born from Gen Alpha meme culture, is now officially recognized. While Cambridge defines it as a word that can mean “cool,” “bad,” or nothing at all, critics see it as proof that language, and maybe civilization itself, is circling the drain.

New official words: Skibidi, broligarchy, delulu

On Monday, Cambridge Dictionary announced that over 6,000 new terms will be added to its pages. Many of these come straight out of the meme culture surrounding younger generations, especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Skibidi, a term popularized by the nonsense brainrot series Skibidi Toilet, is a clear standout due to its elusive nature.

Cambridge defines it as “a word that can have different meanings such as ‘cool’ or ‘bad’, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke.”

Truly, that means nothing, and the inability of older folks to grasp an actual meaning within the term led to heights of rage and despair.

Additionally, Cambridge added the following words to the dictionary:

Broligarchy: a blend of “bro” and “oligarchy,” means “a small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence.”

Inspo: short for “inspiration” – is something, especially something posted on the internet, that gives you ideas for doing something or that makes you want to do something.

Lewk: a play on the word “look,” meaning a particular style, fashion, or outfit, especially one that is unusual and impressive.

Delulu: a play on the word “delusional,” means “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to.”

“It’s not every day you get to see words like skibidi and delulu make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary. We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power,” said Cambridge Dictionary lexical program manager Colin McIntosh in a press release.

“Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the Dictionary.”

Online reactions: “God is dead and we have killed him”

On X, responses have been fiercely negative. Users expressed such anger and disbelief that they seem to want the world to end rather than face “skibidi” in the dictionary.

“Humanity is f**king doomed,” wrote @KaimonVT.

And suddenly WW3 doesn’t seem like such a bad idea… https://t.co/zpQEGOdy20 pic.twitter.com/tpxpUAWlvZ — Fourbagoos (@fourbagoos) August 18, 2025

“And suddenly WW3 doesn’t seem like such a bad idea,” @fourbagoos remarked.

It’s time to revoke internet privileges. https://t.co/5pYIIqScie — Canin Rose 🌹🦊【IRIAM US】| Love-Chu!💖 (@CaninRoseVT) August 18, 2025

“It’s time to revoke internet privileges,” declared @CaninRoseVT.

On the leftier BlueSky, more users accepted this addition to the dictionary, acknowledging that language is an ever-shifting tapestry that naturally changes with the times, growing and morphing with each new generation, no matter how upset people get about it.

“Oh hey, turns out language evolves and that you get new words from the strangest sources,” wrote @joshuanortonii.bsky.social‬. “Me, I’m too old to use that word myself. But good for them.”

Still, the newer platform had its fair share of detractors.

“God is dead and we have killed him,” said @briguywi.bsky.social‬.

