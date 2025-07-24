“Extremely ‘Divorced Guy’ thing to do”: The internet reacts to an incredibly buff Sacha Baron Cohen after bulking up to play Mephisto

Sacha Baron Cohen is no stranger to full-body transformation, but this one might be his most jaw-dropping yet.

The 52-year-old actor has bulked up to play Marvel’s new big bad: Mephisto. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Mephisto will be a central villain in the MCU’s future, and Cohen’s new look confirms he’s all in.

EXCLUSIVE: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Pumped Transformation From Borat To Marvel’s Mephisto: Photos https://t.co/N2okLIpsWx — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2025

Baron Cohen graced the cover of Men’s Fitness UK, showing off a chiseled appearance that’s a far cry from Borat’s wild curls and infamous lime green singlet. Behind the transformation is celebrity trainer Alfonso Moretti, nicknamed “The Angry Trainer,” who designed a regimen of short, brutal workouts and a strict high-protein, high-fiber diet.

Interestingly, the process started with a nudge from another Hollywood star. Deadline reported that Cohen called Matthew McConaughey for advice, who immediately recommended Moretti. In their first Zoom session, the trainer had Cohen strip to his underwear. “He looked like a ruler, straight up and down,” Moretti said, but added that he sensed “an athlete in hiding.”

Despite juggling filming and a recent divorce from actress Isla Fisher, Cohen committed with the zeal of a method actor. He began with 100 pushups a day and never slacked, even when traveling. His consistency led to rapid gains, enough to require multiple costume adjustments on set.

Baron Cohen admitted he began the process with “the core strength of an arthritic jellyfish,” but now says he’s in the best shape of his life.

Internet reactions to Cohen’s new physique

Naturally, the internet exploded when photos of Cohen’s new look dropped. Many fans couldn’t believe it was him. “Damnnnn Bro got jacked, would love to see his work outs,” one user posted. Others declared him “so sexy” and expressed surprise at how much he changed for the Ironheart TV show on Disney+.

“D*mn it! I almost dropped my 3rd pizza slice,” one person joked. “Now even 53-year-old Borat is ripped and hot??? Can’t middle-aged men age gracefully and get fat????”

Damn it!

I almost dropped my 3rd pizza slice.

Now even 53-year-old Borat is ripped and hot???

Can’t middle-aged men age gracefully and get fat???? pic.twitter.com/DVZHvgDixL — spacedonkey (@spacedonkey_666) July 23, 2025

Even amid Marvel fatigue, people seemed genuinely intrigued by this version of Mephisto.

Kevin Feige announcing Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto like this pic.twitter.com/Rfg0KTaJIV — Niklander (@Niklander3) July 24, 2025

Still, not everyone was enchanted. A few users speculated that the actor’s new look and recent divorce had him entering a so-called “villain arc.” One post read, “Extremely Divorced Guy thing to do.”

Another person noted of the drastic change, “Sacha Baron Cohen took the Gervais path of starting out a funny cult comedian, and then when he got a glimpse of fame immediately became a complete a**hole.”

Sacha Baron Cohen took the Gervais path of starting out a funny cult comedian, and then when he got a glimpse of fame immediately became a complete asshole. pic.twitter.com/gDuX0IYvBB — BILL RYAN (@faceyouhate) July 23, 2025

“Divorce is a HELL of a fitness motivator,” a third tweet noted.

