‘I nearly killed him’: TikTok is obsessed with this story of a cheating husband, a mutual friend, and a banana bread allergy

On April 14, TikTok user Amber (@txcstories) went viral after recounting a revenge story sent in by a follower: A woman, suspicious of her husband’s relationship with a mutual friend, baked banana bread for the friend, knowing of her husband’s severe banana allergy. Hours later, the husband was hospitalized. The TikTok video, framed as an anonymous follower-submitted story, has captivated millions with its deviousness and near-fatal infidelity consequences.

The banana bread that launched 12 million views

On April 14, 2025, @txcstories recounted a story of spousal revenge. “I gave my husband an extremely dangerous allergic reaction by feeding my homemade banana bread to his mistress,” the video began. “Do you know what? I’m not even sorry.”

She explained how she came home early from work one day to find her husband enjoying time with a mutual female friend. This impromptu encounter sparked suspicions about her husband’s fidelity. The user then tested these suspicions by baking the friend some homemade banana bread, knowing her husband was deathly allergic to bananas.

Four hours later, the husband was hospitalized with a terrible allergic reaction. It was at this point that the scheme was revealed to the user, husband, and the mistress. “It’s safe to say he knew exactly where I stood at that point,” she said. “I didn’t say another word. I turned on my heel and I left.”

“I’m normally the cut you out of my life, I will never have a need to see you again kind of girl,” the user explained. “But obviously, I was in a relationship with him so it was quite important that I did get my revenge.”

She went on to whisper, “I nearly killed him.”

Reactions to the banana bread plan

The video received over 12 million views, 1.5 million likes, and nearly 29,000 comments, overwhelmingly positive. Most comments praised the story and the ingenuity of the story’s revenge plan.

“You made every woman proud,” read one comment. “I don’t see a story, I see a tutorial,” read another. “All I heard was that you baked banana bread, queen,” read a third comment.

Despite the @txcstories account being known to share stories from various sources, not many questioned the viral video’s details, truthfulness, or origin. This is likely because of the page’s reputation for interesting storytelling; the source material is only secondary to the experience of the videos.

Amber, the account’s creator, has enjoyed the engagement on her page, especially to this video. “I’ve been absolutely loving the response to the banana bread story, it’s been amazing to see how many people are siding with the woman.” She said in a statement to the Daily Dot. “I love the girl power!”

Other creators continue to be titillated by the banana bread story, recapping it on their own TikTok accounts.

Who’s behind @txcstories?

The individual behind the four-month-old TikTok account @txcstories is Amber—a mother, singer, and beauty enthusiast who loves telling stories. “I actually started the account by sharing a personal story, and it got a much bigger reaction than I expected,” she said. “That led to a few friends asking me to share their stories too, and from there, my followers began sending in their own.”

Amber takes submissions via email. Though she does share about her personal life, the majority of the stories shared on her account remain ambiguous in origin.

“My stories are a blend of personal experiences, anecdotes from friends, submissions from followers, and a few short stories I’ve made up myself—though I never reveal which is which,” Amber said. “I think that element of mystery really complements the suspenseful nature of the storytelling and keeps people guessing.”

Despite the origin of the stories she shared, Amber continues to compel and engage her over 200,000 followers with interesting content, ranging from everyday stories to a baked good-fueled tale of spousal revenge.

