‘I have cancer and I work in research’: Americans share the biggest ways Trump’s policies have changed their lives

On the r/AskReddit subreddit, u/Top-Fruitsalad has asked, “How did Trump’s presidency impact your life so far?”

Featured Video

Since taking office on Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump has implemented policies that significantly affect jobs, healthcare, and societal dynamics in the United States. These actions continue to shape the nation’s landscape.

In healthcare, the Trump administration has taken steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Some initiatives, like Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), aim to provide more choices. However, critics argue that these changes may lead to higher premiums and reduced coverage for many Americans.

Internationally, the administration’s “America First” policy has led to significant cuts in foreign aid, including a 90% reduction in USAID’s foreign aid contracts, amounting to $60 billion in cuts. This has disrupted healthcare services worldwide, particularly in African countries heavily reliant on U.S. aid.

Advertisement

The Trump administration has implemented polarizing policies within the United States government. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has been involved in purging federal web pages and institutional memory. This leads to concerns about the erasure of historical records and the potential for censorship. This approach has drawn parallels to the totalitarian regime depicted in George Orwell’s “1984,” where controlling information is a means of controlling society.

Additionally, the administration’s stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has led to significant changes in federal policies, including the elimination of DEI programs. Many corporations have followed the Trump administration’s lead in dismantling their DEI initiatives. Meanwhile, retailers such as Costco and Ben & Jerry’s have doubled down on their efforts of inclusivity.

Below, 26 Redditors respond to how Trump’s presidency has altered their lives:

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

“I am due to start my PhD this fall, but people’s admissions offers to PhD programs are being rescinded left and right because of the federal funding freeze. Hasn’t happened to me yet but it could literally be any day. The future is totally uncertain now, even though I did everything right. On top of that my fiancée was very excited to be starting a pharmacy residency in a VA hospital this summer, but they are now on a hiring freeze due to chaos in the VA at the federal level. So basically we might both be sh*t out of luck career wise.” — u/ViridianNott

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

26.

“Back in the 2018, I was a software dev at General Motors. Trump’s steel tariffs led to 14,000 layoffs. I was one of them. He cost me my job. Also, discovering just how many of our fellow countrymen are catastrophically stupid has been kinda rough.” —u/ProfCalSinewave

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









