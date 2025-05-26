People over 35 are sharing the things they miss the most from their childhood

Think back to when you were growing up: which childhood memories do you miss the most?

Redditor u/Just_a_Ginger_Fella posted on r/AskReddit, asking, “People over 35, what’s something you genuinely miss that younger generations will probably never experience?”

What followed in the comments was a wave of nostalgia as folks took a trip down memory lane. From VH1 to running to the bathroom on commercial breaks, everyone had a collective memory to share.

Check out the top memories from Redditors over 35 below.

1. Fandoms on Geocities

“I miss when internet fandom communities were built around teenage nerds who knew HTML and how to open a Geocities domain.” —u/Pikanyaa

2. Slamming phones

“Slamming the phone down to end a phone call.” —u/whathuhmeh10k

3. The existence of flip phones

“On a very similar note, snapping a flip phone shut. I miss flip phones.” —u/DownrightDrewski

4. Cutting out photos from magazines

“Finding a magazine with something you love on it, a band or an actor or whatever. Now if you love something you can immediately consume every piece of media on that thing, which is also cool, but I’ll always miss turning the corner at the grocery store and seeing that Spin is doing an all punk issue, or the Rolling Stone issue after Hunter Thompson died, and being like F*CK YES.

And the smell! The ink plus the paper and the perfume samples, incredible.” —u/drulaps

5. Must-see TV

“When everyone watched a TV show at the same time in their individual households and then came together to talk about it the next day. Pre-streaming services days. Commercials still sucked but there was something magical about it.” —u/jurassicMark618

6. Your favorite song broadcast live

“The excitement of your new favorite song playing on the radio or MTV.” —u/ckred

7. Toy stores

“Toy stores. Nothing beat the aisles and aisles of stuff at Toys R Us.” —u/Chrisinthsth

8. Not being recorded all the time

“That feeling of not being watched/recorded.” —u/angelofireland

“Yes, life before camera phones. You could get up to shenanigans as teenagers and not have to worry about it being recorded and then shared around the world.” —u/MagnusAlbusPater

“Lol even as a kid you could get out of the house and nobody would even know where you were or if you were alive until you came back.” —u/Unresonant

9. The early internet

“The Internet before corporate got hold of it. Was truly a wild west era.” —u/fs_12

“Man, the old Internet was just more fun. There was this sense of discovery when you found a niche website or community, like it was something unique and special, and there were more unique forms of expression out there.

Now it’s all TikTok and YouTube, and YouTube isn’t even as good as it used to be. It makes me sad.” —u/EvilSock

10. Commercial breaks were an event

“Commercial breaks were the signal start to a race to the bathroom or to get snacks from the kitchen!

They were no fun with how they broke up the movie/show you were watching, but I kind of miss the urgency and challenge of it.” —u/AnPaniCake

11. Meeting people at the airport

“The joy of getting off a plane and having someone right there at the gate waiting for you.” —u/robbythompsonsglove

12. Creating ringtones

“Creating my own ringtone on Nokia composer.” —u/nofearnev

13. Cheap concert tickets

“We didn’t have to pay an exorbitant amount of money for concert tickets.” —u/30yroldheart

14. No 24/7 news

“Lack of knowing what’s going on. The 24/7 news cycle is one of the worst things to happen to our society.

Why do I need to know about a murder in Texas when I live on the East Coast? Constantly being hit with terrible, horrific news 24/7. It’s just killing everyone’s mental health.” —u/SkinArtistic

15. Everyone had a bike

“Knowing where your friends are because their bikes are on the front lawn.” —u/strike-when-ready

16. Finally, a life without technology

“Life without tech in everything, whole summers with just you and the backyard, alternating sometimes with friends and bicycles” —u/4llu532n4m3srt4k3n

“Being able to be unreachable. It’s hard to really get alone time or time to relax when you have a phone in you all the time and you can always be reached.” —u/Witty-Radish-389

