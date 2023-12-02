‘I actually had a job schedule me for 39.5 hours’: Woman calls out ‘part-time’ jobs that demand employees work 40 hours a week

In a viral TikTok, a woman is calling out part-time jobs that expect full-time hours from their employees.

“Oh boy, a job advertised as part-time,” content creator Em (@evilwizardem) begins sarcastically in the video. “I sure hope it’s got a part-time schedule less than 40 hours a week because it’s a part-time job, and a part-time job should have a part-time schedule that’s less than 40 hours per week, right?”

In the video’s caption, Em writes “If you advertise a 40/week job as part time you deserve to be shot.”

The TikTok has garnered over 208,000 views as of Saturday morning.

“Of course it’s not 40 hours a week! It’s 39.5,” one viewer quipped in the comments.

“I actually had a job schedule me for 39.5 hours after I expressed that 40 hours is too many…put my 2 weeks in ASAP,” another viewer responded.

“If I’m working 5 days a week I better be getting insurance,” a third user declared.

Many viewers noted that companies often schedule their part-time workers to work as many hours as legally possible without receiving benefits.

Inversely, many part-time and full-time workers also have the challenge of not receiving enough hours.

“I also love when part-time jobs that promise you 20 hours a week only schedule you for FOUR,” remarked a user.

@evilwizardem if you advertise a 40h/week job as part time you deserve to be shot ♬ original sound – Em🌿

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the struggle part-time employees face in securing a decent number of weekly hours, reporting on one worker who speculated companies cut the hours of part-time workers to avoid giving them paid breaks or lunches and to maximize labor.

While it seems workers who want more hours routinely get less and those who want fewer hours get more, one viewer offers a possible work-around for the latter: applying to full-time positions but only offering part-time availability upon getting hired.

“The trick is to apply to full-time jobs and just say you’re only available part-time. It’s worked for me 50/50,” the user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Em via TikTok message for more information.