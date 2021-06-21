Sweet fancy Moses, do I hate summer. I live in Sacramento which, if you didn’t know, is actually hotter than the surface of the sun. It’s enough to make you want to hurl yourself into the nearest ocean to live with the fish people of the deep. But while you’re waiting to sprout a pair of gills or learn to speak dolphin, you can keep the heat at bay with this awesome personal neck fan.

Personal Neck Fan specs

There are endless offerings for neck fans on Amazon, but this is easily one of the most popular ones. Here are a few of the features of this personal neck fan.

Comfortable: Yes, it looks a little goofy, but it’s no more cumbersome than a pair of headphones.

Three variable speeds: From a gentle breeze to a smack of air, all with a simple button click.

USB Rechargeable: Charging happens via USB, like just about everything these days. A full charge can run for 2-6 hours, depending on the speed chosen.

Flexible arms: Point the fans in any and all directions for optimal cooling.

Aromatherapy slots: drop your favorite scents in the middle of the fans, or supe them up with anti-mosquito oil to keep bugs at bay.

Optional LED lighting: Fans will light up in red or blue. You know, in case you need to keep cool at a rave or something.

Personal Neck fan: Is it worth it?

The short answer is an emphatic yes. Here are a few reasons I fell in love with this portable personal neck fan.

1) It’s inexpensive

For one, it’s one of the cheapest fans you can get. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars on a few “portable air conditioners” in the past, and eventually, they break. Even when doing the cumbersome cleaning these bulky machines require. For the price of 6.27 McFlurrys, you can enjoy some serious heat relief.

2) Looks goofy, but it’s comfortable

What is it about summer that makes everyone start dressing like a stepdad? Hawaiian shirts, fanny packs, and the occasional hideous straw boater seem to be the unofficial uniform for folks whether they’re at the beach or making a hard seltzer run.

As previously stated, the personal neck fan is incredibly comfortable to wear. The neck strap isn’t cumbersome or heavy. Will you look a little goofy? Yeah, sure. Do what I do and lean into it. Put on a tacky tracksuit. Bring up Steely Dan in casual conversation. Make horrible jokes too inscrutable to be offensive. Compliment mothers. Grow out your ponytail, it’s Stepdad Summer.

3) It’s incredibly versatile

There are three variable speeds. For the most part, I never went full blast. I prefer longevity to speed. Using the highest fan speed only gave me about two hours before I had to recharge. However, if you spend the bulk of your day in front of a computer, you could feasibly keep the personal neck fan plugged in via USB.

Another feature I love is just how flexible the fans’ arms are. Normally, I position the fans just under my head which provides optimal cooling. At least for me and my face. Your face may vary. But that’s fine because you can position the fans in every position under the sun to see what works for you.

More Jaime Says: “Buy It!” Reviews

Unfortunately, I have no friends involved in MLM schemes, so I wasn’t able to source essential oils and take full advantage of the fan’s aromatherapy possibilities. And while I don’t see the appeal of getting a smack of lavender or sandalwood with my fan, you might! Like all great features, it’s totally optional.

If you want to keep cool and rock that burgeoning stepdad core look, this personal neck fan is an impulse buy worth your money. It’s available on Amazon for $17.99.

