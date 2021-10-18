Where to buy US-Made N95 and KN95 masks in the USA

We’re not out of the woods yet. The worldwide pandemic is thankfully slowing down as vaccination rates steadily rise, but that doesn’t mean you should get lax when it comes to wearing your mask out in the wild. N95 is a model type most mask consumers are familiar with. But what about US-Made KN95? Here’s a primer on these KN95 models as well as the varied styles.

KN95 designates a style of masks that originated in China. These masks have a signature fold-style.

What are some mask ratings and government approval guidelines I should look for?

Is your KN95 mask or N95 mask up to snuff? Maybe. Here are a handful of words you should look out for when shopping for a mask. For more information on what makes a mask effective, check out this primer.

ASTM: This is known as the global standard for testing the quality of disposable masks. If a mask is labeled carries an ASTM Level 2 rating, it means that the materials contain non-woven “meltblown” fabric that filters at least 95 percent of particulates in the air.

Before a mask can call itself “N95,” the CDC must approve it. If the mask is labeled N95, you can assume it’s passed CDC scrutiny. FDA Approval: Masks ASTM Level 2 or higher are eligible for FDA listing.

At the moment, many foreign-made masks still use inferior filter materials, while looking nearly identical to FDA-approved masks. This might give consumers the false sense of safety. And when considering what mask to wear, safety should be paramount.

Where to buy N95 and KN95 masks

When it comes to buying N95 masks you can rely on, we recommend Armbrust USA. It’s currently one of the only manufacturers selling directly to consumers. Plus, it keeps its third-party testing totally transparent. Each mask carries an ASTM Level 3 rating, are hypoallergenic, and offers 99.2 percent bacterial and particulate filtration down to 0.1 microns, which is more than enough to keep you safe from COVID-19.

Aside from the masks Armburst manufactures in-house, here are a few of the other mask styles Armbrust offers, all made in the USA:

Armbrust US-KN95 Respirator – This is the first entirely USA made KN95 mask. Not only are the parts assembled out of the facility in Texas, each part is manufactured there as well.

IFM N95 Respirator (Fold-Style) – These are manufactured in Rensselaer, Indiana at Indiana Face Mask, a family owned establishment. These are one-size fits all, but Armbrust finds that they fit a little better on smaller heads.

Aegle N95 Mask (Foldable) – Utilizing a multi-layered filtration system, Aegle Particulate Filtering Respirators are designed with both safety and comfort in mind. They deliver both an exceptional fit and breathability.

DemeTECH N95 Respirator (Fold-Style) – These respirators are made in Florida by a family who’s been making them for more than 30 years. It comprises five layers, with two filtration layers that filter more than 98 percent of all airborne particles.

Protex N95 Particulate Respirator (Cup) – This cup-style respirator is manufactured by Shawmut Advanced Materials, a family-owned company out of Massachusetts. Shawmut’s engineers spent more than a year working on the head straps and nose foams to make a mask that can only be described as a “world-class respirator.”

DemeTech N95 Respirator (Cup-Style) – Another respirator made by DemeTech is designed to fit most head shapes, by adapting to the natural shape of your face. The molded nose bridge reduces you having to fiddle with it when you’re wearing it out in the wild.

The Daily Dot receives payment for sponsored content. Interested in promoting your brand or product? Email us at [email protected] to learn more.