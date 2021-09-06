iPhone 12 Pro Max is (perhaps) the last smartphone you’ll ever need

2020 was a bit of a troublesome year, huh? And while there was a worldwide pandemic to deal with, on my particular homefront I was dealing with a whole other headache: switching over to an Android phone. The appeal of a less expensive phone that I could install 3rd party apps on to my hearts’ content was too dear, and the deal I found on the OnePlus phone was too hard to resist. After a few arduous months of use, I rage quit my Android phone and decided to invest in the fanciest iPhone in existence: the iPhone 12 Pro Max. So, was it worth it? Read on, and our iPhone 12 Pro Max review will explain all.

iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

Cameras: Pro 12MP camera system (Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto), 12MP TrueDepth camera front camera

Chip: A14 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine

Charging: Compatible with MagSafe accessories and Qi wireless chargers

Other features: All-glass and surgical-grade stainless steel design, water and dust resistant

Aside from the massive technical upgrades, the latest top of the mountain iPhone offering is a godsend to dedicated Apple product users because of the way it talks to and syncs up to your Macbook, iPad, and any other modern iDevice.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Is it worth it?

I don’t know if it was the six long months I spent with a shoddy-by-comparison phone, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max is so stellar I just don’t see myself having to upgrade for a good long while. Here are a few of the phone’s features that I dig.

1) It’s sleek and sturdy

From the second I unboxed the iPhone 12 Pro Max, I knew I was dealing with a different kind of iPhone. And would you know it, it actually is built differently. Instead of smartphone glass, the shell is composed of Nanoscale ceramic crystals.

This new composite makes it four times tougher than your average smartphone. The steel finish is surgical grade, which not only adds another layer of toughness, but makes it (at least a little) water resistant. It’s almost a shame to put this beauty in a case.

2) Processing is ludicrously fast

Many smartphones live and die by their processing speeds. The iPhone 12 Pro Max isn’t just speedy, it’s almost unfathomably speedy. There’s little to no lag when jumping between apps. You can have as many as 12 open at once without having to compromise load times. The A14 Bionic chip makes this phone a powerhouse, while also extending battery life. A tricky alchemy, but the Pro Max pulls it off. Here are some more standout features the A14 chip brings.

50 percent faster CPU and GPU than any other smartphone chip

11.8 billion transistors

Up to 80 percent faster 16 core Neural Engine

For those of you out there that aren’t smartphone engineers, all this techno-babble adds up to one thing: speed.

3) A camera that takes big, beautiful photos and videos

I have a DSLR camera. And since I bought my iPhone 12 Pro Max, it’s slowly been gathering dust. Not only does the built-in Pro Camera system take crisp photos, it takes really big photos. Bigger, as far as photos are concerned are usually better, as they offer far more detail than their tinier counterparts.

The photo system has everything you want out of a camera. Night mode makes flashy portraits come out after all that helpful daylight is gone. Even in low-light environments, the camera can pull out color and vibrancy throughout a space. It’s really three cameras in one, not counting the front facing one. One wide, one ultra wide, and one telephoto lens makes it one of the best cameras on the market – especially considering you can fit it in your pocket. If you’re a content creator or even casual TikTok user, you can also shoot 4K videos complete with Dolby Vision.

Final Verdict

Yes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes highly recommended. I barely even touched on the Super Retina XDR display, the best and brightest screen to ever hit the iPhone. Plus, if you’re already a dedicated iPhone user, your phone syncs up to the rest of your devices to share files, apps, and even media.

The only downside may be the astronomical price. Is it worth the investment? Absolutely, especially considering that whenever the iPhone 13 comes out, it can’t be much better than this offering. I mean, seriously, where do you go from here? The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available on Amazon starting at $1,099.

