Gen Z’s favorite products are your new wellness, tech, and beauty secrets

Millennials are finally taking a back seat as Generation Z takes the world by storm. People born between 1997 and 2012 are part of the technological Gen Z group. These kids are taking over social media and setting the record straight on what’s hot and what’s not.

As the new tastemakers, you might want to take note of what the kids are into these days. If you’ve been getting lost in the TikTok feeds and feel like you just can’t keep up, have no fear. We’ve got a comprehensive list of all the things Gen Z are obsessed with right now.

The five shopping pillars of Gen Z

In no way are we trying to say that these five things are the end all be all to the entire Gen Z population, but these are foundational to our identities. This generation brought up with cell phones, the internet, and social media knows their stuff. Forever 21 and stuffed animals are a thing of the past, replaced by gadgets and vintage finds.

So what are the five shopping pillars of Gen Z?

Beauty



Skincare



Wellness



Tech



Sustainability



Spirituality, independence, and know-how are some key definers of this rebel generation. What do you get for someone that’s had the advantage of having the world at their fingertips? You get them something from this list.

What products are Gen Z obsessed with right now?

Gen Z Beauty Products

Scroll through any Instagram beauty feed, and you’ll be bombarded with video upon video comparing the makeup trends of five years ago to today. Gen Z isn’t interested in hiding themselves under layers of makeup. They would much rather opt for light, natural coverage that lets the face underneath shine through.

Here are some of the best beauty products on the market that Gen Z are obsessed with right now.

1) Best BB Cream for natural coverage on a budget: Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-In-1 Skin Perfector

TikTok makeup gurus have been raving about this BB cream like no other. It gives a natural, glowing finish without the feeling of a heavy foundation. This BB cream by Maybelline provides sheer coverage to even skin tone. If you’re looking for blurring, hydration, brightening, and skin-perfecting, but don’t want to feel it on you, this is the tinted moisturizer for you.

The only downside to this BB Cream is that it only comes in five shades, ranging from light to dark. Other than that, it has been dermatologist tested, is suitable for sensitive skin, and contains SPF 30.

Price: $8.99

2) Gen Z’s favorite concealer for all day creaseless wear: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

There’s no way you haven’t heard of Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer. Loved by beauty editors and content creators alike, this concealer provides creaseless coverage all day while delivering on some big asks.

Thanks to its formula packed with plumping shea butter, brightening licorice root extract, and hydrating mango seed butter, concealing is not the only trick this product has up its sleeve.

Price: $29.00

3) Best primer for a blurred look with a bit of tint: Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer

We love that all three of Tula’s primers are equally loved and acclaimed. The Filter Primer does a great job of blurring the skin for a smooth-looking finish. On those days when you’re juggling between wanting to get up and go but are still looking for a radiant glow, this is the product you can turn to.

While you can wear this as a base for ultra-bare days, don’t forget what this product is really meant to do. Anytime you layer this primer under your foundation, you’re ensuring bright and long-lasting wear from day to night.

This formula’s non-comedogenic and non-clogging properties are some of its best assets. Along with its probiotic extracts & superfoods, the Tula Filter Primer is a certified home run.

Price: $36.00

4) Best bronzer with a proven track record: Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer

This staple bronzer has been rocking with us for two decades and is still going strong as the 2020 Allure best of beauty award winner. It’s easy to apply as it comes with its own natural-bristle cheek brush and leaves a long-lasting glow throughout the day. Its non-shimmer finish has been one of its biggest draws, as it leaves a natural and healthy-looking glow.

While this formula is a cult favorite, Benefit also has something for shoppers looking for a bronzer with a little more shine. The Hoola Glow Shimmer Bronzer has been available as a limited edition product since earlier this year.

All in all, this is a great, natural bronzer that has stood the test of time and would be at home in any makeup bag.

Price: $30.00

5) Best cult-favorite blush: NARS Blush

The sunkissed look is in, and the best way to achieve it? A great blush. NARS Cosmetics has always been a leader in beauty, and its blush has been at the front of its product lines. 15 colors, all infused with a glorious shimmer, satin, or matte finish, are available to choose from. Orgasm, the cult-favorite color, is described as a peachy pink with golden shimmer.

The superfine micronized powder pigments create a lush blendable application and provide a naturally flushed effect.

Price: $30.00

Gen Z Skincare Products

Research shows that Gen Z feels the best when they look the best. You might think that points to inner vanity, but in reality, this generation prides itself on treatment from the inside out. They aren’t interested in covering up a problem; they want to eradicate the problem and then highlight the fixed product.

Here are some of the best skincare products on the market that Gen Z is obsessed with right now.

The CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser isn’t a new kid on the block, but thanks to TikTok, it sure feels like it! The drugstore staple that Gen Z is raving about is packed full of calming, cleansing, and restorative properties meant for even the most sensitive skin.

Hyaluronic Acid helps to retain the skin’s natural moisture, while Niacinamide helps to calm. The gel formula effectively dissolves dirt and excess oil and helps restore the skin’s protective layer. It is also non-drying, non-irritating, and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores or induce dry patches.

Price: $14.99

2) Best gentle end-of-day face wipes: Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleansing Cloths

Some days, you need a face routine made easy – that’s where the Purity Cleansing Cloths from Philosophy come into play. At the end of a long day, you can feel secure in turning to a face cloth and skipping the sink as its gentle award-winning formula swipes away makeup, dirt, and oil in one simple step.

These clothes are oversized and super soft, ensuring that you can get all the day’s stress off with one soothing wipe.

Price: $16.00

3) Best quality moisturizer that won’t break the bank: The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

Here from the cult-favorite brand, The Ordinary, comes its Natural Moisturizing Factors moisturizer. What makes this brand a Gen Z favorite are the quality ingredients used at a fraction of its competitor’s prices.

This moisturizer’s formula contains hyaluronic acid, triglycerides, and ceramides, among other components. It is lightweight and non-greasy and helps replenish lost moisture, maintain healthy-looking skin, and provide enhanced barrier support.

Price: $7.70

4) Best serum for overall healthy-looking skin: The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

One of The Ordinary’s best serums is its Hyaluronic Acid Serum with B5. According to the description, it is a “lightweight water-based serum formulated with a combination of low, medium, and high molecular-weight hyaluronic acid and a hyaluronic acid crosspolymer for multi-depth hydration.”

Gen Z has attested many a glow-up to adding this serum into their daily routine, and it’s not hard to see why.

Price: $6.80

Gen Z Wellness Products

Gummy vitamins are having a huge comeback, and it’s all thanks to Gen Z. Why psych yourself up to swallow a huge pill when you could take a colorful peach that tastes good? The wellness sector is feeling a shift; whether it be in supplements, physical fitness, or healthy eating, Gen Z is turning to holistic health to stay on track.

Here are some of the best wellness products that Gen Z is obsessed with right now.

1) Best gummy vitamin to promote digestive health: HUM Nutrition Flatter Me Digestive Enzyme Supplement

HUM Nutrition has taken the vitamin wave by storm, providing nutrition hungry Gen Zers with every botanical under the sun. As research shows, Gen Z feels better when they take care of their health, so this capsule is right up their alley.

Digestive health is one of the leading causes of day-to-day uncomfortability when left unchecked. This capsule helps make sure that your digestive system is functioning as it should.

The blend of 18 enzymes supports a flatter stomach and healthy digestion, with no added flavoring. Take one capsule before your two main meals and let the Ginger, Fennel, and Peppermint do their thing.

Price: $26.00

2) Best supplement to relieve stress: Moon Juice SuperYou® Daily Stress Management

What does Gen Z have to be stressed about? Try climate change, job stress, and school, among other things. For Gen Z, a big part of their self-care routine is taking care of their mental health. These Moon Juice supplements help reduce mental, emotional, and physical fatigue. As well, they boost energy and mood and control stress-related weight gain.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one pill to help your stress and stress-related problems, this is it.

Price: $49.00

3) Best on-the-go supplement for healthy skin: HUM Nutrition Collagen POP + Vitamin C Dissolvable Tablets

Vitamin C is another vitamin that’s having a huge moment. We can’t really call it a comeback since it’s always been here, but it’s finally getting the attention it deserves. This dissolvable tablet delivers all the benefits of Vitamin C in an easy and fun way.

See visibly increased firmness and elasticity in glowing skin, and stronger hair and nails with a taste like wild strawberry and lemon.

Price: $12.00

4) Best internal supplement for a balanced PH: The Killer Love Wellness

You can’t have health without hygiene, but sometimes that can be a hard thing to come by. Historically, a clinic visit has always been the easiest way to come across effective medications that can aid in personal hygiene, but what if there was an easier way?

Thanks to Love Wellness, you can skip the clinic and order effective suppositories straight to your door. The Killer suppository balances yeast and odor-causing bacteria while supporting the vaginal environment. It can be used after sex, on the last day of a cycle, or when things feel like they need a good internal clean.

For 14 doses of cleanliness down there, The Killer by Love Wellness is a great product to have on hand.

Price: $19.99

5) Best gummy vitamins to promote beauty sleep: Pacifica Dream Sleep Beauty Gummies

Having a hard time getting to bed or feeling like most of your night is spent tossing and turning? The Pacifica Dream Sleep Beauty Gummies are excellent aids for the number one part of any beauty routine: sleep. These berry flavored supplements are packed with melatonin, chamomile, elderberry, and l-theanine, to help tackle sleeplessness.

Those with allergies will be happy to know that these gummies are also Non-GMO, formulated without wheat, soy, gluten, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, egg, fish, crustacean, shellfish, or animal products.

Get back to beauty with a good night’s sleep, courtesy of Pacifica’s Dream Sleep Gummies.

Price: $14.00

Gen Z Tech Products

It’s no surprise that the generation that grew up with a phone in their hand is big on technology. Gen Z is no stranger to shiny new tech, but unlike Millenials and boomers, this generation isn’t just using its tech for practical reasons.

Creativity is at the forefront of how this generation is using technology. Graphic design, content creation, and heavy-duty editing come second nature, but they need the tech to support it.

Here are some of the best tech products on the market that Gen Z are obsessed with right now.

1) The best tech for when a TV is just so 2000’s: VIMGO Projector

While Gen Z does consume their fair share of digital content, the television is not the first screen they turn to. Laptops, tablets, and even phones are all Gen Z’s preferred methods of content viewing. While those screens seem to be more accommodating than the once loved and unmovable TV screen, they can prove too small for a large group.

If you’re struggling to find a screen big enough for your next viewing party, why not try the VIMGO Projector? The bright, crystal clear HD image allows for excellent viewing even in daytime or outdoor use.

Best of all, this phone projector adopts the latest WiFi screen synchronization technology. Connecting the iOS/Android device to your projector has never been easier, as the use of extra adapters and dongles is not needed.

Price: $178.59

2) Best on-the-go tech for when inspiration strikes: Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

If you happen to be the proud owner of an Apple Ipad, the Apple Pencil is basically a creative investment. Drawing, writing, editing, and so much more becomes instantly digitized with a genuine feeling of touching pen to paper. Switch between different writing instrument types like pen, marker, oil paint, and see your creations burst to life on screen.

Price: $99.00

3) Best tech for people with vulvas: Lelo Enigma

Lelo might be one of Gen Z’s favorite brands for self-pleasure. Its newest offering has been gaining quite a lot of traction on social media for inducing mind-blowing, out-of-this-world orgasms. The Enigma is a dual-action sonic massager able to reach both the clitoris and the internal G-Spot.

The pleasure possibilities are endless with eight vibration settings, extra-soft silicone, a rechargeable battery, and a 100% waterproof guarantee!

Price: $189.00

4) Best tech for people with penises: Lelo F1S™ V2

This is possibly one of the best pieces of sex toy tech on the market. The F1S™ V2 is a fully customizable pleasure journey meant for reaching the greatest possible orgasm. Controlled by a game-changing app, the F1S™ V2 has a wide range of sonic intensities, an extra-soft silicone sleeve, responsive sensors that relay performance feedback, and is 100% waterproof.

This is the ultimate gadget for personal pleasure.

Price: $186.15

Gen Z Sustainability Products

Gen Z knows that the planet’s wellbeing is theirs to nurture and cultivate. This generation is one of the most engaged in demanding sustainable products and solutions. Research shows that Gen Z is even willing to spend ten percent and more on sustainable products.

They’ve put their foot down and are showing major industries that the money will follow where sustainability goes.

Here are some of the best sustainable products on the market that Gen Z are obsessed with right now.

1) Best sustainable disposable straws to avoid the melting paper crisis: 100% Organic Grass Straws

These biodegradable portable grass straws offer a much-needed break from the popular, soggy paper straws that have been plaguing our cups. If you find yourself getting frustrated at having to replace your new paper straw constantly, these grass straws offer a great change of pace without having to sacrifice the planet.

Price: $10.98

2) Best sustainable and portable lunch kit: 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Bento Box

The age of plastic lunch boxes or to-go containers is over, or at least seriously looked down on. Why resort to a single-use container when you can consciously save the planet each time you sit to have lunch? This 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Bento can hold up to six cups of food and boasts three separate levels for food separation.

It’s 100% crack-resistant for long-term use and features a secure lock system that won’t have you leaking into your work/travel bag. Add a little bit of pride to your everyday lunch meal with this smart bento box.

Price: $31.89

3) Best way to stay sustainably hydrated: Hydro Flask Water Bottle

The Hydro Flask was released in 2009, however, it grew in popularity thanks to the young Gen Zers who call themselves Hydro Flask Girls on TikTok. This reusable water bottle comes in a wide range of assortments, all calling for the same thing: to make the switch from single-use and make a real difference for the planet.

The bottles are double-wall vacuum insulated to eliminate condensation and keep whatever liquid cold or hot for hours. As well, the powder coat on the outside of the bottle is easy to grip, sweat-free, and durable for those long, active days outside.

Take it from Hydro Flask itself; “We are so convinced that Hydro Flask is the best available that we guarantee every bottle with a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.”

Price: $49.95

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Click here to learn more.