Stop what you’re doing and make a batch of five ingredient fudge pops

It’s hotter than sin. So why not keep your latent death wishes at bay with chocolate? Making a batch of smooth and creamy fudge pops is easy and, dare I say it, fun. And there’s a good chance that you already have the makings of some awesome frozen treats in your pantry already. Here’s everything you need to know to make a batch of fudge pops.

What is a fudge pop?

Fudgesicle. Pudding pop. Choco-Daddy. The classic fudge pop is known by many names. Well, maybe not that third one. What sets it apart from other frozen desserts on sticks is that it has a satisfying smooth texture, almost like ice cream.

The science of smooth

Why are some popsicles hard and crunchy, while others are smooth and creamy? It all has to do with ice crystal formation. Do I understand it? Not completely. But if I had to break it down in “I got a C- in high school biology” terms: ice crystal formation = bad.

How do you stop ice crystals from forming in your fudge pop? There’s a myriad of ways. For one, you can churn it like ice cream. But not everyone has an ice cream maker. Besides, that’s an extra step that thankfully, you don’t have to take.

Hacks to keep things smooth

For fudge pops, we’re going to keep ice crystals to a minimum by freezing them as quickly as possible. We’re also going to add a few ingredients that will stop ice crystals in their tracks.

How to make fudge pops

Below is a recipe to make some stellar fudge pops. Could you doctor them up? Sure, as long as you don’t mess too much with the amount of liquid or sugar. That could throw the science off and you’ll be left with a less than perfect fudge pop. Extracts, spices, and solid stuff like coconut flakes or chopped nuts can be added at will.

If you’re looking for a dairy free recipe, feel free to swap out the evaporated milk with a plant-based one like coconut in equal amounts. Twelve ounces of liquid is about 1 1/2 cups, if you’re not used to metric measurements.

The best frozen treat molds

As far as freezing them, I love using silicone popsicle molds. These lay flat so they take up little space in your freezer. Many evey come with thin lids to ensure no spills or messes. They come in every size and shape, but I like these because they have that classic fudge pop look. Truly, you can freeze them in paper cups, or even mugs. But these molds are super cheap, and make some dare I say it, sexy popsicles.

5 Ingredient fudge pop recipe











1 12 oz. can of Evaporated Milk

½ cup dark chocolate chips (I like Callebaut)

2 TBL sugar

1 ½ tsp cornstarch

Pinch of salt

Place sugar and cornstarch in a small pot. Whisk in about ½ of the evaporated milk. At this point we’re just making sure the cornstarch doesn’t clump. Once your cornstarch is mixed in, add the rest of the milk and put the pot over medium heat. Add the chocolate all at once and keep whisking as you bring the mixture up to a boil. Finish off with a pinch or two of salt. Salt loves chocolate. Pour the contents of the pot into a 2 cup measuring cup. Make sure to scrape out every drop. Allow to cool on the counter for about five-ten minutes. Place the mixture into the fridge until ice cold, a few hours. While it’s cooling, place your pop molds in the freezer to get cold. Freezing faster = less ice crystals. Which is why we’re making sure the mixture is ice cold before popping it in the freezer. By the way: if the mixture gets a little grisly looking or starts to form a skin, don’t worry. Just whisk it up and it will be perfect once again. Once the mixture is cold, carefully pour into your molds of choice. Lightly tap the molds on the counter a few times so that air pockets escape. Freeze until stiff, 4 hours. I suggest placing the fudge pops in the back of the freezer which is where it’s coldest. Once frozen hard, unmold and enjoy. These store well in both airtight containers or freezer bags. Should last a few weeks, if you don’t eat them first.

More Jaime Says: “Buy It!” Reviews

If you have an interesting product you’d like to be featured in an upcoming review, reach out to [email protected] and it just may be!

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Click here to learn more.