During quarantine, did you splurge on a luxury item that kept you sane as the world dipped its big toe into bedlam? For me, it was a soft-serve ice cream machine, smack dab in the middle of summer. Ask anyone this question, and dollars to donuts, they have an answer. And like my gigantic ice cream maker, these splurges usually brought joy to a dismal time. Even though the world is flirting with normalcy, why get rid of this new fad? The Epson Epiqvision Mini is a projector worth splurging on.

Epson Epiqvision Mini Specs

This projector sells itself as a dedicated streaming projector. Everyone and their grandma is cutting the cord, so why not make a projector built for Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and the countless other streaming services? Here are a few of the device’s features.

Advanced Scene Adaptive Color Correction: No matter what movie or show you’re streaming.

True 3-Chip Projector Design: This helps ensure outstanding color accuracy and brightness without distracting “rainbowing” found in lesser projectors.

Auto Picture Skew & Focus Correction: No matter what surface you point the projector at.

Chromecast Built-In: Simplified streaming, looks nearly identical to the Nvidia Shield operating system.

Award-Winning Service & Support: 2-year warranty with full unit replacement and even technical phone support.

Stunning Picture Quality up to 150 inches: Just point it at a wall and press play.

Sound by Yamaha

Epson Epiqvision Mini Review: Is it worth it?

Before I splurged on my soft-serve ice cream machine, I was actually considering buying a home projector. My partner and I are big film buffs, and the prospect of ever going back to a theater at the time was nightmarish. And while I’ll miss the popcorn, soft pretzel, Sour Patch Kids, and large Coke Zero ritual snack gorge, I don’t think I’ll ever go back to the theater again.

Because the Epson Epiqvision Mini more or less recreates the movie-going experience at home. And you don’t have to pay for parking or brave the unvaccinated horde. Here are some features I loved.

1) Perfect right out of the box

When I first powered up the Epson Epiqvision Mini, I pointed it at the one wall in my living room that wasn’t covered in art or family photos. I figured I would have to calibrate something to make the picture quality ideal. Surprise: I didn’t.

I simply propped my projector on my coffee table, pointed it at the wall, and after a brief setup and firmware update, I was streaming episodes of Pawn Stars on a gigantic 120 inch screen. It projects up to 150 inches, however. The closer the projector is to a screen, the smaller the screen is. Conversely, the farther away it is, the bigger it is.

Luckily, you can change it at will by simply moving the projector. After a couple seconds of recalibrating, you’ll get a picture perfect screen. If you don’t you can easily toggle the screen focus and adjust other settings at will.

2) Versatile, portable, and sleek

Epson Epiqvision Mini is an apt-name. Yes, the projection quality is epic, but it’s also a portable powerhouse. I took it outside to point at the side of my house, which is an off-blue color. Even with the light of summer dusk, the picture quality was stellar. Considering it’s so portable, I can see myself breaking it out anytime company comes over to wow friends and dazzle enemies. Or better yet, crashing a party with it.

3) More than just a movie projector

The device has two HDMI outputs, which offers tons of possibilities. Within hours of playing with the projector, I plugged in my Nintendo Switch. Have you ever played Super Smash Bros. on a 150 inch screen? Can you truly say you’ve had the ideal Smash Bros. experience? I tried a few triple A titles including Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Mario Kart 8. Each experience was more mind blowing than the last. I’m not sure I’ll be able to play on lesser screens ever again.

The fun didn’t stop there. I connected my portable gaming GPD Win Max laptop and continued the big-screen gaming experience. I even plugged in my work laptop to see if I could do some minor Photoshop edits. I’m not saying you should use the Epson Epiqvision Mini as a screen for your workstation. But I’m not not saying you should.

4) Breathtaking visuals and sound

The built-in Yamaha speakers are audiophile-level good. I watched a handful of films, both high and low brow, to test the full gamut of the audio visual spectrum. The Godfather trilogy was binged on a lazy Saturday, and for movies I’ve seen countless times they truly do sing on this device. And even the inscrutable Space Jam: A New Legacy was a bit of dumb fun when projected on a 150 inch screen.

More Jaime Says: “Buy It!” Reviews

The Final Verdict

What else is there to say about this little projector that could? Well, for one, I can’t wait until October, when I can have my very own private screening of Dune. Lesser models won’t be nearly as user-friendly and gorgeous as the Epson Epiqvision Mini, nor will they come with the creative freedom this one provides considering its two HDMI ports and built-in Google Chromecast. The Epson Epiqvision Mini is totally worth the splurge at $899 on Amazon.

A Few Notes

If you’re looking for a projector that projects upwards, the Optoma CinemaX P2 is the gold-standard.

For a truly cinematic experience, you’ll need a great screen to project on. Akia screens come in all shapes and sizes, and even retract when not in use. If you’re building a home theater or considering replacing your television with a projector, this is a definite must-have.

If you have an interesting product you’d like to be featured in an upcoming review, reach out to [email protected] and it just may be!

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Click here to learn more.